Popular streamer iShowSpeed could not contain his disappointment when he learned that Cristiano Ronaldo did not win the Golden Ball, a prestigious award awarded to the best footballer of that year.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most successful footballers in the history of sports, he was awarded the Golden Ball trophy five times, second only to Lionel Messi, who won it seven times.

However, it shouldn’t have been for Ronaldo at the 2022 ceremony as he finished 20th and Messi didn’t even make the shortlist.

Instead, this honor was awarded to Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema, much to the disappointment of Aids, who could not understand how the Portuguese star could not add a sixth Dior to his piggy bank of trophies.

iShowSpeed criticized Karim Benzema for the “Golden Ball”

At first, Aids struggled to find the correct information he was looking for, surprised that a woman received the award after seeing that Alexia Putellas won the Golden Ball Feminin for the second season in a row.

In the end, however, he noticed that he was looking at the wrong thing and saw that Benzema had won the Golden Ball, immediately doubting this decision.

“No way,” he said. “Benzema won Dior [so in the original]. Are you fucking serious? Why didn’t Ronaldo win? How did Benzema win? He had one good season. Dior is universal. Who really should have won Dior was Ronaldo, and if they didn’t want Ronaldo, they could have chosen Modric. Modric deserves Dior. Why is Benzema scoring? Because of Modric, bro.

Considering that Aids is a long-time fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, it is not surprising that he believes that Ronaldo should have at least participated in the conversation about the Golden Ball, although most fans admit that 2022 was not the best year for him.

Rumors that Ronaldo is looking for an exit for Manchester United may hope for a revival at another club in 2023, and Speed may be able to count on his big return at the Golden Ball in a year.