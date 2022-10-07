iShowSpeed is at a loss when his computer was “hacked” live

YouTube streamer iShowSpeed allowed to “hack” his computer during the broadcast of a clip so strange and funny that only a 17-year-old American could create it.

iShowSpeed, despite its youth and relative novelty in the world of content creation and live broadcasts, quickly became one of the biggest names on the Internet.

The whirlwind of the past few months has led to him stealing the headlines at the hugely successful Sidemen charity soccer game, and now partnering with YouTube giant Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson.

However, OG fans know him best from his explosive and unpredictable moments of the stream. There was a time when he was horrified by the challenge of Kylie Jenner’s lips or when he was terribly slapped and handcuffed.

This very last moment, from October 6th, can just take the cake.

iShowSpeed computer “hacked” live

After a couple of hours of live broadcast of FIFA 23 and GTA V, Aids went to download a “very scary” game, calling it an “illegal crypto-dark web”.

Egged on by the audience, he ignored numerous warnings from his PC that the files he was downloading were dangerous.

IShowSpeed’s PC got hacked live on stream pic.twitter.com/FM9reXk4yC — Dexerto (@Dexerto) October 6, 2022

“The application may damage your device,” he read in a warning about a “malicious file” on his PC. “I don’t care, run [it] away, I’m Aids, baby. Warning that you have launched a Trojan known as Monoxide. He has the full ability to delete all your data.”

After reading the warning in full, Aids stated: “I’m not a punk… I’m not a bitch” and continued, which led to a hilarious slaughter.

The screen of his PC was instantly filled with visual glitches and became completely unusable.

Somewhat surprised by the result, Speed continued, “Oh, hell, no, no, no. What did I do bro? No.”

When the terribly loud distortion started playing, Speed completely lost his composure and began to lament about the state of his computer.

Needless to say, viewers had little sympathy for the star after he ignored numerous warnings from the computer and in the chat.

A few minutes later, the broadcast ended with Speed pulling out his phone to call the police, before a puzzled cameraman asked what he should do in this situation.