iShowSpeed Accused of “animal Cruelty” after IRL Zoo broadcast

YouTube star iShowSpeed has been criticized again after a live broadcast at the zoo in which critics criticized him for “animal cruelty.”

iShowSpeed can certainly claim to be the fastest growing streamer at the moment, as last year the 17-year-old streamer demonstrated explosive growth.

However, the streamer has experienced a lot of controversy since its popularity has grown. It is noteworthy that the creator of the popular content went viral in April after an old clip surfaced in which he scolds a teammate during a game of Valorant.

More recently, he was even accused of “racism” after he greeted an Asian fan with the Japanese greeting “konnichiwa”, despite the fact that the fan insisted that he was Chinese.

Now he has been criticized again when critics accused him of “animal cruelty” after a live broadcast at the zoo.

During her recent live broadcast on December 16, the popular YouTube star headed to the zoo.

Regardless of the setting, he still maintained his usual enthusiastic character, for which his fans loved him. However, the streamer is now accused of animal cruelty, as clips surfaced in which he is hostile to animals.

The YouTuber was seen barking and shouting at various animals during his zoo tour, and many claimed his actions were a form of animal cruelty.

“It makes me so mad… how can people not see that this is just animal cruelty? Are tigers high on chains that aren’t aggressive at all? Strange. It hurts, and the excuse “they don’t know any better” just doesn’t work,” one critic wrote on Twitter.

These poor animals in the zoo. The tiger in chains, the other monkey etc. and speed legit just shouted at all of them — MrRedHairDontCare (@RedH4irDontCare) December 16, 2022

“Speed is the devil. But the zoo is even worse,” another added.

Although Speed has apologized for his past disagreements, he has not yet responded to the recent allegations, but we will keep you posted if he does.