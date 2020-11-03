Isabelle Fuhrman as Orphan after 11 years

Isabelle Fuhrman, the leading role of Orphan, which was released in 2009, returns to her role as Esther in the film after an 11-year hiatus. The shooting of the film, the subject of which has not yet been announced, will begin shortly.

Fans of horror and thriller movies watched Orphan, which was released in 2009 and translated into Turkish as Evdaki Enemy. The film is about a husband and wife who lost their children to adopt a 9-year-old girl named Esther.

Written by David Leslie Johnson and produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, the film shared the lead roles of Vera Farmiga, Peter Sarsgaard and Isabelle Fuhrman. Jamune Collet-Serra was sitting in the director’s chair of the movie.

Note: The next part of the article contains ‘spoilers’ about Orphan.

A new movie is coming to tell the pre-Orphan

At the end of the film Orphan, it was revealed that Esther, who was adopted as a little girl at the age of 9, played by Isabelle Fuhrman, is actually an adult dwarf acting like a little boy. The famous actress is returning to the role of Esther again after 11 years.

It is not yet known what the plot of the new movie is. However, in the first film, it was revealed that Esther was actually a grown woman named Leena Klammer and killed at least 7 people, including the last family trying to adopt her. Considering that the new movie will be a ‘prequel’, a production that tells the past, we are likely to watch Esther’s past or the story of another family trying to adopt her.

William Brent Bell, who has been the director of many horror movies before, will also direct the new movie. The screenplay of the movie is written by David Coggeshall. Well, have you watched Orphan? What are your expectations from the new movie? You can share your ideas with us in the comments section.



