Isaac Newton’s Studies on ‘Doomsday’ Theories Revealed

A company called Sotheby’s auctioned a manuscript owned by Isaac Newton. Sharing some images from the work, the company reveals that the world-famous scientist is also interested in doomsday theories. Apparently, Newton was greatly influenced by what was written in the Bible.

We all know Isaac Newton. Newton, better known for the laws of physics, is also a mathematician, astronomer, inventor and a philosopher. Although the world knows him from his scientific studies, the latest information shows that Isaac Newton is also very interested in unscientific issues. This scientist was also very interested in apocalyptic theories.

Sotheby’s, one of the largest collection companies in the world, has put up a new precious collection it has reached. The company says that this collection belongs to Newton and that there are very important details in the manuscript. Here are some of the things in this manuscript that explain Isaac Newton’s theories of apocalypse. Unfortunately, these theories are not explained openly.

Here is a piece of that manuscript that belongs to Newton

Manuscripts have always been very precious. The reason for this is that such works belong to names that left a mark on history and that things that have not been known until today can be reached in these works. This is the reason why all the information in the work put up for sale is not disclosed. The company is already charging prices for this manuscript starting from £ 280,000.

Meanwhile, Newton’s manuscript is unfortunately not as a whole. One day, Newton’s dog named “Diamond” accidentally dropped the candle in the house. That candle starts a fire in Newton’s house. Again, according to the allegations, this manuscript was also affected by the fire and a serious part of it was saved after being burned. Therefore, it does not seem possible to integrate the information in the manuscript.

Newton thought that the apocalyptic theories he saw in the Bible might be correct.

In this manuscript, Newton focuses on the “Cheops Pramidi” in Egypt. The reason for this was that the measurement unit called “cubit” was used in the construction of the pyramid in question. Newton believed that by using this unit of measurement, which was used in different parts of the planet and gave different results in places he used, he could gain very important information and maybe change the future of the planet.

Newton’s goal was to gain detailed knowledge of the cubit size and gravity in Egypt. In addition, the scientist thought that this study could reach the most accurate measurement for the Earth’s environment. According to the Bible, the date of Doomsday could be determined by calculations. This is what Newton was talking about in the manuscript in question. Oddly enough, Newton was trying to move today’s completely different areas of study without separating them from each other.

The manuscript expert Gabriel Heaton, who made statements on the subject, says that the seized, as he understands it, is seeking proof for the law of gravity. In addition, Newton, who thought that the Egyptian Civilization was hiding his alchemical studies, wanted to explain this issue. This whole sequence of events reveals that Newton should not be considered just as a scientist.



