Modest Mouse frontman Isaac Brock said that drummer Jeremiah Green’s cancer treatment “is going smoothly and bringing positive results.”

Green’s mother shared the musician’s diagnosis on Christmas Day, asking people to “send healing vibrations to my son […] who is fighting stage 4 cancer.”

Yesterday (December 28) Brock shared an update on his Instagram page, confirming the news for fans. “Some of you may have already heard, but I thought it would be nice to hear the news directly from our camp,” he wrote in the caption to the post with a photo of the band’s drummer.

“Jeremy was recently diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. Everything seems to be going smoothly and bringing positive results. Jeremiah, like me, believe in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send “good vibrations” (quoting Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremy and his family, that would be great.”

After Green’s mother shared news of her son’s illness on Christmas, veteran Seattle radio DJ Marco Collins shared on Facebook that the musician “is currently undergoing chemotherapy to fight stage 4 cancer.”

“Despite the stage 4 diagnosis, he has a good prognosis!” he added. “Besides, his oncologist is a big fan of MM (so she’s in his corner!). Sending him nothing but love and healing energy! Get well, my friend. We’re all rooting for you!”

Green is one of the co-founders of Modest Mouse, having formed the band in 1993 with Brock and bassist Eric Judy. He is almost constantly present in the band, except for a short absence between 2003 and 2004.

The drummer appeared at the beginning of the recent Modest Mouse tour dedicated to the 25th anniversary of their breakthrough second album “The Lonesome Crowded West”, but did not complete the tour due to a diagnosis.