Is Zac Efron really in a relationship with Vanessa Valladares

Since her relationship with Vanessa Hudgens, rumors about Zac Efron’s romantic relationships have been rife! The latest rumors circulating say he is dating another Vanessa!

Indeed, many American tabloids have shared photos of Zac Efron with a certain Vanessa Valladares.

Zac Efron’s single life is over! According to a close source, there is no longer a heart to take.

The young actor would have found love again this summer! The young woman in question is a waitress and Zac is said to have met her at his workplace.

It seems that the young man is already madly in love with his new sweetheart. So, he’s even considering leaving Hollywood for good.

Indeed, Zac Efron is thinking about making a radical change in his life. Thus, he plans to live in Australia since it is there that the actor found his new lover.

ZAC EFRON IN A COUPLE WITH VANESSA VALLADARES?

Both seen during a ski holiday at Thredbo resort and then at many other meetings! The first one took place in June of this year.

The couple show up again on a new date! Another date for Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares. The DailyMail posted new photos of the lovers, all smiles!

Indeed, the two lovebirds were very close last Saturday! We hardly see them happy and fulfilled during a brunch in a cafe in Lennox Head, near a beach in Australia!

Things seem to be going wonderfully for the lovers! He even plans to stay in Australia with his new sweetheart.

As for her, she quit her job to stay with Zac Efron in Belongil Beach! We therefore wish them all the best!



