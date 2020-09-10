Is your hair fragile and grows very slowly?

Biotin is also called vitamin H and vitamin B8 and is known as the “skin, hair, and nail vitamin.” This substance acts as a coenzyme, stimulating the action of some essential enzymes in cell duplication processes. In other words, it favors the growth of rapidly reproducing tissues, such as skin and hair, according to Bayer.

Hair is very sensitive to the nutritional state of the entire body, so a nutrient-deficient diet manifests itself in weak, brittle, and low-volume hair. Biotin is one of the vitamins that most contributes to the maintenance of healthy hair and you can take supplements such as pills, gummies and drops or apply it directly to the scalp in the form of a shampoo or cream.

In addition, it intervenes in the metabolism of fats. On the scalp, this translates to more elasticity and less hair breakage, resulting in greater protection against hair loss. Biotin can be obtained naturally through your intestinal flora, which is capable of synthesizing it. It can also be incorporated directly through food, such as legumes, vegetables, meats and fish, but in low concentrations. It is advisable to reinforce the health of your hair with a supplementary supply of biotin, even more so when periods of greater capillary turnover approach, such as autumn. Here are some suggestions that you can find on Amazon.

1. Extra Strength Liquid Biotin Drops:

They are drops suitable for vegans, promotes healthy hair growth, strong nails and radiant skin, has 3 times more absorption than capsules or pills. The highest concentration of liquid drops available, 10,000 mcg in just 0.5 ml, resulting in greater absorption compared to pills, capsules and other liquid drops.

Helps maintain healthy hair, skin, and nails. Additionally, biotin can improve digestive health and glucose tolerance and is important for regulating cardiovascular and cognitive health. Flavor mixed with red fruits.

2. Biotin with organic coconut oil:

These 120 vegetarian softgels support healthy hair, skin, and nails in biotin-deficient individuals. It can help keep hair, skin, and nails healthy, plus it’s the only non-GMO, certified vegan biotin softgel capsule available.

It does not contain soy, gluten or carrageenan and is formulated without animal ingredients, fillers, titanium dioxide and artificial colors.

3. Biotin plus collagen for hair growth:

Cream with biotin and collagen in a maximum formula for skin and hair nails that increases hair growth and helps stop hair loss. All Natural Biotin supports thick, flowing hair, stops premature hair loss, and repairs dry, damaged hair while helping nails, lashes, and skin as well.

This is an easy and effective solution for hair growth in women and one of the best products ever created. A supplement or pill passes through the digestive tract and is broken down by the stomach and liver, making it much less effective.

4. Nature’s Bounty Vitamins with optimal biotin and vitamin C solutions:

They are 140 units of gummies for hair, skin and nails with strawberry flavor, supports shiny hair, vibrant skin and healthy nails, contains antioxidant vitamins C and E of guaranteed quality. Lab Tested, Milk Free, Lactose Free, Soy Free, Gluten Free, Wheat Free, Yeast Free, Fish Free.



