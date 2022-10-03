Is ‘Untold: The Girl Who Didn’t Exist’ real on Netflix?

There’s a reason Netflix is called an OTT mogul. The streaming giant produces intriguing series, exciting films and, most importantly, mind-blowing documentaries. As cinema moves more and more towards OTT releases, many platforms are trying to win the race. But one thing they can’t take away from Netflix is making great and compelling documentaries. There is no one who does storytelling like Netflix. Everyone makes documentaries about serial killers, but have you seen a movie about the All-American football player Manti Teo?

A documentary called Untold tells incredible stories from the world of sports. Before you hang up, thinking that this is another documentary about a famous athlete who started from scratch, let’s clarify that this is not the case. This is a series of documentaries that are released every week. Intriguing, exciting and mysterious stories from the world of sports have been carefully selected to create this mind-blowing documentary. The series was released with the first season in 2021. And so, in 2022, he returned with brilliance. Unknown: in particular, “The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist” is one of the best documentaries on Netflix.

Is the story of Manti Teo from Untold on Netflix real?

Having received critical acclaim in 2021, the series returns in 2022. The first episode was called “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist” and told the story of a famous football player named Manti Te’o.

If you are a football fan, you may have heard his name. Seeing how good he is at his game, one might think that the footballer is just a few steps away from making a Netflix documentary about his success. But before that could happen, his girlfriend died, although in fact his girlfriend never existed.

Meeting your soulmate online is a dream of many people. However, this dream soon turned into a nightmare for Manti Te’o after he became the highlight of the catfish scandal that could ruin his career. How Manti Te’o’ discovers that such a huge part of his life is a complete lie is told in the documentary. A documentary about sports in an unprecedented style on Netflix is what Untold is: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist.