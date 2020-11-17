Is Trump going to attack Iran?

A confusing claim about Donald Trump, who lost the presidential election in the United States and wondered how he would get out of the White House, came up. According to reports in the US press, it was learned that Trump wanted to hit nuclear facilities in Iran at a meeting, but the authorities persuaded Trump as a result of his efforts.

Every move of Donald Trump, who lost the Presidential elections on November 3 in the USA, continues to be closely monitored. It is a matter of curiosity how Trump, who claims to be the winner of the elections and who is the real winner, will exit the White House.

While Trump’s peaceful acceptance of defeat and handover is seen as a distant prospect for now, it has been suggested that he will almost start a war.

According to the news of the US headquarters Wall Street Journal (WSJ), a very critical meeting was held in the Oval Office last Thursday. The meeting was attended by Vice President Mike Pence, Chief of Staff Mark Milley and Deputy Defense Secretary Christopher Miller.

‘THE RESULTS WILL BE BAD FOR EVERYONE’

It was learned at the meeting that Trump talked about his plans to “strike Iran”, which he imposed on sanctions. It was stated that Trump cited the Tehran administration’s moves that did not comply with the nuclear agreement as the reason for this. However, unnamed sources who spoke to the newspaper argued that a conflict with Iran would have bad consequences for anyone involved, and that President Trump, who struggled to end the war in Afghanistan and Iraq, was persuaded not to cause greater tensions.

FOLLOWS WHEN LEAVES THE SEAT

Pence, Milley and Miller told the President of the United States that a military operation against Iran would have serious consequences, and that even if Trump left office, he could follow him politically. US President Donald Trump, claiming that the Tehran administration did not meet the requirements of the nuclear agreement between his country and Iran, decided to exit in 2018 and started to impose sanctions on each other.

URANIUM INCREASED BY 12 TIMES

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran’s enriched uranium levels have since risen 12 times what the 2015 agreement allows.

According to the report of the IAEA, the amount of enriched uranium found in Iran reached 2 thousand 443 kilos. Within the framework of the agreement, the amount Iran could hold was only 203 kilos. “They have increased the amount of enriched uranium that can be converted into weapons, but there is no way they can do it without anyone noticing,” said Gary Samore, who studies the Middle East at Brandeis University.

BID WANTS TO BACK TO AGREEMENT

The differences of opinion on Iran with the elected new President Joe Biden, whom US President Donald Trump wants to put into trouble, are remarkable. While Biden is known to support the re-recognition of the 2015 agreement, he wants to take control of nuclear activities by making an agreement with the Tehran administration.



