Is Timothée Chalamet ashamed to kiss Lily-Rose Depp?

Timothée Chalamet reflects on what happened when the photos of the kiss with Lily-Rose Depp were revealed and why he is now ashamed of it.

Romance in the celebrity world always steals the attention of fans and paparazzi, but that may not be the best combination to enjoy love. Timothée Chalamet expressed how he felt when the images of the kiss he shared with Lily-Rose Depp were released.

The two actors met during the filming of The King and began a romantic relationship. The couple enjoyed a romantic yacht trip in 2019, but with all eyes on them, this trip did not end in the best way.

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET IS SHAMED BY THE ROMANTIC PHOTOS TOGETHER WITH LILY-ROSE DEPP

What began as a special day for the couple had an unexpected turn because of the paparazzi who managed to capture images of their most romantic moments.

The actor confessed that he had had an incredible day with the person he loved, however, all that changed when the next day he found the photographs everywhere.

Timothée Chalamet was not happy with the way he looked in the pictures, but he was also very upset that several of the comments about the pictures pointed out that it was a publicity scene.

