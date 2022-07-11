Is Thor: Love and Thunder set before or after Guardians of the Galaxy 3?

Warning! SPOILERS for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Guardians of the Galaxy appear in the opening scenes of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, but does the action of the fourth film about Thor take place before or after the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3? The partnership of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) with Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and the Guardians was one of the unexpected moments in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Finale. Thor’s rivalry with Quill and his jubilant militant partnership with Rocket and Groot gave much-needed lightness to the apocalyptic gloom of the Avengers’ battle against Thanos.

At the end of Avengers: Finale, Thor decided to leave New Asgard to find himself traveling the galaxy with the Guardians. “Love and Thunder” begins with Thor helping out the others in a battle to protect a religious temple from the invading forces before they part ways to deal with Gorr the butcher god (Christian Bale). While this may have disappointed viewers who hoped the team would show more, this moment helps set up the MCU timeline.

The brief appearance of the Guardians of the Galaxy in “Love and Thunder”, but this strongly suggests that “Guardians of the Galaxy” will appear on the timeline. 3 the plot unfolds after the events of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, and not before it. However, films in the MCU often do not follow a parallel timeline with their release dates. 2021’s Black Widow was a flashback movie set before her death in the Finale, while 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp and 2019’s Captain Marvel were released between Infinity War and the Finale, but their stories took place before Thanos’ snap. So it’s quite possible that “Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 could include Thor in its composition, however, there are a couple of reasons why this would be a bad idea.

Why is it good that Thor won’t be in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

The most obvious problem with Thor’s appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is that this is a Guardians movie, not a Thor movie. The joke with which “Love and Thunder” begins is that, cornered, the Guardians must ask for help from Thor to finish off their enemies. It’s a funny moment that sets the tone for Taika Waititi’s second Thor movie, but it won’t really support the third Guardians movie. More importantly, if Guardians 3 takes place before Thor: Love and Thunder, it provides a disappointing answer to what will become one of the main mysteries of the James Gunn sequel. At the end of Avengers: Finale, the alternate Gamora (Zoe Saldana) was brought back to life in the MCU through time travel, but broke up with the Guardians and her former/future lover Peter Quill, her whereabouts are unknown. Since Gamora does not appear in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the action of “Guardians 3” before “Love and Thunder” will not solve this Gamora mystery.

Just as setting “Guardians 3” before “Love and Thunder” would undermine Peter Quill’s quest for Gamora, it would also devalue Thor’s “Love and Thunder” character growth. At the beginning of Love and Thunder, he is still shirking his duties as an Asgardianist and trying to figure out his place in the universe. By the end of the film, Thor reconciled with Jane before her death, saved the future generation of Asgardians from Gorr, and now takes care of the daughter of the butcher god, Love. This character arch, combined with the setting of Thor 5, will mean that his participation in Guardians of the Galaxy. 3 would be a step backwards that would take the character back to where he was after the Finale. As much as it’s fun to see Thor and the Guardians fight face-to-face with Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock, it would undermine the good work Thor: Love and Thunder is doing to give the character meaning and purpose again.