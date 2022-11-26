Is This The Best Thing Henry Cavill Has Ever Looked Like as Superman, or Is There More?

DC fans are incredibly lucky to witness how “Dawn of Justice” takes place in real life with the return of Henry Cavill as Superman. When he first took on the role of the iconic Superman in 2011, people were happy because of how supermanlike he looked. But no one really understood how brilliantly Cavill played the superhero in the red cape. It wasn’t until he disappeared from the DC Extended Universe, and fans’ only refuge was to revisit old movies, that his enormous attention to detail was discovered.

Praise for how humanely the actor played the superhero sounded from all sides. By 2022, it was established that Henry Cavill’s portrayal of Superman was first-rate and probably could never be surpassed. And all that remained was to beg the actor to return to the role that had not previously attracted proper attention to him. A decisive push from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson finally did the trick.

Henry Cavill in a Superman costume caused controversy among fans

Given the shiny teeth, blue eyes, broad shoulders, witty and modest character, there are many things that look good on Henry Cavill. Success and the Superman costume are two of them. So it’s doubtful that he looks absolutely dashing in his Superman costume.

However, given the latest footage, fans are wondering if he could have looked better. Learning from the past, fans are very grateful to Cavill and his muscular Superman.

This is the best Henry Cavill has looked as Superman pic.twitter.com/J4TmRh6zNY — Spidey(救世主) (@Savefile14) November 19, 2022

However, some concerns have been raised about the costume and the overall aura. Like the many comments when Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel” was released, which complained that it was “too dark,” the last look also suffered the same fate.

honestly this shit is so dark and not visible than any frame from zack's flicks ever. — RockStar (@EnnamoEadho) November 20, 2022

But only a part believes in it. Others are thrilled with Superman with comments like, “He looks ripped off the page.” Another Cavill fan stated the very obvious fact that the Witcher graduate is Superman, with or without a role.

No this is his best. He never needed a suit to be Superman. He was always a Superman. pic.twitter.com/hoYRto4FpZ — ØZ¥ṀΔŊĐĬΔṨ (@marco_polo0194) November 21, 2022

Some fans also noted that Cavill looks best on the set behind the scenes, where his hair is not so thick.

He looks his best in bts pictures where his hair is allowed to fall naturally and he cracks a smile — love, steveo (@ravenwing263) November 19, 2022

Apart from the costumes and frames, there is one thing that has remained unchanged in Cavill’s Superman, and that is the computer chin.

Oh god, they did another CGI chin! — Fans VS Disney ~ OCT 15th (@luigismariano) November 20, 2022

What do you think about the latest Superman costume? Do you think Henry Cavill looks better now or before? Let us know in the comments below.