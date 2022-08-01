Is this Maz Kanata in an Andorean trailer?!

Does the footage from the trailer confirm that Maz Kanata will appear in Andor? Andor, the prequel to Rogue One (which is itself a Star Wars prequel), takes place years before the victory at the Battle of Yavin and follows Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor during his first missions for the Rebel Alliance. Andor, announced as a “spy thriller”, will be based on the events of “New Hope” and includes familiar faces of K-2C0, Mon Mothma and So Guerrera. Andor’s place on the Star Wars timeline has very little to do with the Disney sequel trilogy, but the official trailer footage has sparked discussion about the possible appearance of Maz Kanata.

Performed by Lupita Nyong’o, Maz made her debut in 2015 in the film “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, and then made herself felt in the films “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Star Wars: Skywalker. Sunrise”. An ally of the Resistance, Maz ran a Mos-Eisley-style criminal hideout from her castle on Takodan and mostly spoke in annoying foggy riddles. The lack of development of her character is one of the most frequent criticisms of Disney’s Star Wars trilogy, and Maz Kanata’s story undoubtedly has room for expansion through future projects.

At the 2:10 mark in the official trailer of Andor for Disney+, you can notice a character suspiciously similar to Maz Kanata performing surgery on a sleeping patient. The figure has orange skin, white hair, a slim build, earbuds and rounded, beetle-like eyes. Since the frame from the trailer is fleeting and dark, you can easily mistake the surgeon for Maz Kanata, but on closer inspection it is not Maz Kanata. The Andorean character seems to be a man, and his facial features (in pauses and in bright light) bear little resemblance to the short CGI character Lupita Nyong’o from the Star Wars sequels. Perhaps the unidentified alien belongs to the Maz race (the name of which remains unknown), but four hands are visible from a wider angle, none of which looks particularly orange. Maybe this surgeon is a hybrid of several different species (with Maz at the head), or maybe the similarity is purely accidental.

Can Maz Kanata appear in Andor? Where is she during her timeline?

Maz Kanata may not be the alien with the syringe in the Andor trailer on Disney+, but the charming pirate queen may still appear with Diego Luna. Although she may not look like it, Maz turned several centuries old in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, so she is alive and active in times of Andora. Star Wars has so far revealed little about Maz Kanata’s movements just before/during the original trilogy, but implies that Maz went into hiding after Order 66 due to her ties to the Jedi and remained out of the Empire’s sight. The video game Star Wars: Commander confirms that she hired bounty hunters to strike back whenever the Imperials approached, and according to the Star Wars: Forces of Destiny episode “Bounty Hunter”, Maz was already friendly with Han Solo (and even more so with Chewbacca) by the “Return” A Jedi helping Princess Leia infiltrate Jabba’s palace on a rescue mission.

Given the aura of secrecy still surrounding Maz Kanata’s past, and her apparent tendency to side with the rebels whenever she has to, it’s entirely possible that Cassian Andor may have run into Maz during his solo series, enlisting her (presumably reluctant) help on some kind of secret mission. But although the timing and motives may coincide, the presence of Maz Kanata in Andor does not seem particularly likely. Bringing in an actress of Lupita Nyong’o’s stature for an unannounced cameo seems unwise when Maz doesn’t have the famous influence of Princess Leia, Darth Vader, or even Grand Moff Tarkin. And although Andor could probably have drawn CGI Maz without Nyong’o’s participation, such a decision in itself would have caused criticism. Viewers will probably have to put up with a four-armed doppelganger.