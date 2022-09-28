Is this DSDS star the first candidate for Celebrity Big Brother?

Has the first inhabitant of the TV container already been identified? In less than six weeks, the new celebrity season of “Big Brother” will begin, during which more or less well-known candidates live in isolation from the outside world for several days, and sometimes weeks. Those who do particularly well can win a prize pool of 100,000 euros. Now the first participant who wants to enter the race for victory should be known!

According to Bild, the iconic DSDS candidate Menderes Bagci (37 years old) is in isolation in front of the cameras this year. He should be the first of the twelve candidates. Further details are currently unknown. The 37-year-old footballer himself has not commented on this yet.

In Celebrity Big Brother, Menderes’ stamina should help a lot. After he was brutally rejected at the DSDS casting in 2002, he repeatedly took part in auditions in subsequent years and thus cut into the memory of many viewers. This was followed by several television appearances — in 2016, he was even chosen as the winner of the jungle camp.