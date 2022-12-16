Is There a Post-Credits Scene in Avatar: The Way of Water?

Avatar: The Way Of Water ends 2022 with a long-awaited return to Pandora.

More than a decade after the events of Avatar in 2009, the sequel tells the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), his partner Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their children, who continue to face threats to their survival.

Other returning actors include Stephen Lang, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dilip Rao, Sigourney Weaver and Matt Gerald. Among the newcomers are Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell and Michelle Yeoh.

Is there a scene after the credits in the movie “Avatar: The Way of Water”?

Unlike most blockbusters of the last decade, Avatar: The Way of Water has no post-credits scene. Once the three-hour duration is over and the credits begin, you can safely leave.

The film, however, leaves some plot threads hanging, which will probably be addressed in Avatar 3, which is scheduled for release on December 20, 2024.

After the third part, two more sequels are planned for 2026 and 2028, which may not be filmed by James Cameron.

In a four-star review of Avatar: The Way of Water, NME wrote: “Bigger, bolder and definitely better than the original, Avatar: The Way of Water pushes the technical boundaries of cinema without feeling like a scientific experiment.

“It really needs to be viewed on the largest possible screen through a pair of clunky 3D glasses. However, unlike its predecessor, you won’t forget this experience in a hurry.”