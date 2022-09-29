Is the war of roses coming between Kate Merlan and Jakub?

Will the relationship between Kate Merlan (35) and Jakub Merlan-Jarecki (27) really escalate? The couple have been in crisis for several weeks — yesterday it became known in the reality show that their paths had finally parted. Then she got a little emotional and expressed her disappointment. The footballer didn’t like it at all. How soon will a violent online dispute begin between Kate and Jakub?

The fact that Kate talked a little about her ex upset the muscular man. “It’s one thing with parting, but you can remain a person even in parting. But I will tell you one thing: today, boundaries have been crossed that can no longer be undone. […] And now it’s my turn. “, – he said in the story of his Instagram. It was too much that Kate made the breakup so public, but what she said afterwards, Jakub didn’t want it to hang on her.

