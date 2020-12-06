Is the Twitter story feature successful? First results

The story feature called Twitter Fleets has recently appeared and has attracted some twitter users.

It was thought that these posts, which appear for 24 hours and then disappear just like Instagram stories, will make Twitter users more active. The first surveys reveal that the feature does not give the expected. Here are the survey results:

Polled for Twitter stories feature

In this survey study, users were asked questions such as whether they used this feature or not, and how often they used it. Judging by the results of the survey conducted by YouGov, it was revealed that half of the respondents did not and did not want to use the Twitter story feature.

Again, 35 percent of users said that they are already sharing stories on another social media platform. 24 percent of the survey participants replied that they entered the platform just to tweet. 13 percent of the participants stated that they do not have an acquaintance using the twitter story feature.

According to the most interesting result of the survey results, ten percent of the respondents do not have any idea how to use the Twitter Fleets feature. According to these preliminary results, it is revealed that users currently do not prefer to use the Twitter stories feature.

One of the main reasons for this is that Fleets shipments are filtered etc. It is thought to not contain features. Again, the social media platform’s mass preferring to tweet instead of stories for sharing may have also led to the result of this survey. Do you think the Twitter stories feature Fleets is useful? Have you ever used this feature? We are waiting your comments.



