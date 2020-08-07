Is the technological bet the most reliable?

At the close of Thursday, the Nasdaq technology index closed at its all-time high of 11,267 points. Safe bet or Bubble?

Since the middle of March when the Coronavirus pandemic erupted in Europe and the United States, the technology sector has been steadily on the rise. In today’s reflection we wonder if it is a trend that is here to stay, or rather a financial bubble. Let the bets run …

In the midst of so much uncertainty that exists in the world’s economies, the technology sector seems not to stop, scoring maximum after maximum.

The confinement has caused a strong demand for technological services, which has logically pushed large companies to record highs, as is the case with Amazon.

Technological bet

The stock market has shown mixed results in 2020, due to the impact of the Coronavirus in large sectors of the economy. Now, the technology is undoubtedly the big winner.

The Nasdaq technology index has a cumulative return of 24% in 2020. For its part, the Dow Jones loses 4%, clearly demonstrating that technology stocks are preferred by large investors.

As long as the Coronavirus is still present, the demand for the technology will surely continue to rise. The big question is what will happen when the ghost of Covid-19 begins to dissipate. Will the bubble burst?

What is clear is that nothing rises forever, that has been demonstrated by the stock market history with the amount of financial bubbles that have burst. I do not want to say that we are facing one, but it is necessary to be very cautious with this sector, since there are “indications” that some stocks may be overvalued.

Where to keep the money?

If you think in the medium and long term, there are few assets that seem safe to preserve the value of money. For now metals (Gold and Silver) and Bitcoin have shown solid performances in the pandemic. Although nothing is certain in the financial markets, having a good percentage of Gold and BTC in our portfolio can be interesting.

Other interesting sectors to invest, always thinking about defending the value of our savings, can be the Yen and the Swiss Franc, currencies that have managed throughout history to be a refuge in times of uncertainty.

Do you have any other financial assets that you consider safe? Let us know in the comment box.

I say goodbye until tomorrow with this phrase from William Feather:

“One of the fun things about the stock market is that every time one person buys, another sells, and they both think they are cunning.”



