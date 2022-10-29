Is The Series “On the Western Front without Change” Available on Netflix? Where Can I Watch The Movie?

Countless films have been made about the Second World War, but only a few of them were able to capture the brutality of the trench warfare of the First World War. Edward Berger’s film about the First World War “On the Western Front without change” is among the best films ever made about the First World War. The 2022 war film demonstrates the horrors of war and is based on the famous 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque.

The film will remind you of “Saving Private Ryan” and the award-winning “1917” with its dense narration and stellar camerawork. But where can I watch a film that will soon get to the Oscar in 2023? Let’s find out.

What is the anti-war film about?

The film tells about a 17-year-old German youth, Paul Baumer, and his friends who lie about their age in order to be drafted into the First World War. While they dreamed of fame and glory before joining the cause, they are met with blood and death on the battlefield. The brutality takes them by surprise as they struggle to survive in a hellish landscape.

This is the third attempt to bring Erich’s novel to the big screen. Previously, there were two more adaptations — the version of the 1930s is considered a classic. Lewis Milestone’s version won the Oscar for Best Film and Best Director.

Berger’s attempt to take up the script is of great importance, given his German origin. He is the first German director to do this. The novel and the painting were previously banned in Nazi Germany. Ian Stockell and Leslie Paterson co-wrote the script with Edward. Malte Grunert, Daniel Dreyfus and Edward produced the film, while James Friend worked on the cinematography.

Starring: Daniel Bruhl, Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Moritz Klaus, Aaron Hilmer, Edin Hasanovich, Adrian Grunewald, David Strizov, Andreas Deler and others.

Is the series “On the Western Front without Change” available for streaming on Netflix?

Since this is a Netflix production, All Quiet on the Western Front is available exclusively on the streaming platform. It is not available anywhere else. It began airing on October 28 before premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival.

