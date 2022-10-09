Is the series “Blue Bloods” available on Netflix? Where can I watch the latest 13th season of the police drama?

Now streaming platforms are overflowing with sci-fi detectives, horror and thrillers. However, streamers have run out of criminal masterpieces and adventurous police procedural dramas. After the blood-curdling major crime hit “Ozark” dropped the curtain this year, there were almost no such shows that could be watched binge. But don’t worry, we’ve found another old classic for you called Blue Bloods.

The 13-season show was released twelve years ago, but remains a rewarding experience to this day. What makes this series stand out in its genre is that its characters are not cops, detectives, lawyers or commissars. These are fathers, brothers, sisters and mothers whose faith and love for family give them the strength to make decisions and overcome countless difficulties. But where can I watch this show? Is it available on Netflix? Or do I need to dig further? Here’s all you need to know.

Is the series “Blue Bloods” available on Netflix?

As the American streaming giant continues to grow thanks to the multitude of shows and films conquering the charts, many old classic works remain behind the scenes. While the new shows have become the headliner of the steamer, the old ones are gone. “Blue Bloods” was one of those classic games that Netflix boasted about.

The police drama used to be among the top ten most watched series on the platform. The show, directed by David Barrett, has become a legend of its era. However, this is no longer the case. Netflix no longer broadcasts the show. However, you have nothing to worry about, as there are still chances to watch the series on other streaming platforms. That’s where you can find it.

Where can I watch Blue Bloods?

After parting ways with Netflix, the crime and adventure franchise is now available exclusively on Prime Video. You can easily access the series with a basic subscription on Amazon or rent it for a certain period of time. Like most of the other vintage classics on Prime, this piece dates back to 2010, when it first aired on September 24.

Although “Blue Bloods” has not received a single major award in her entire life, she has been nominated for several. In 2011, the series was nominated for the People’s Choice Award in the category “Fan-favorite TV Series”. After that, he was also nominated for the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2013. Along with a decent cast, the attention of the audience was attracted by his fascinating synopsis and plot twists.

Actors such as Tom Selleck, Will Estes, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan and Andrew Terracino were among the leading stars of the series. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the work received an IMDb rating of 7.7 out of 10, and almost 90% of users liked the show. The crew did an amazing job as the story eventually continued with the Reagans as the truth is revealed slowly and mysteriously.

However, in order not to spoilerize further, we will let you enjoy the show. So what are you waiting for? Get it on your screen now!