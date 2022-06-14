Is the RRR based on a true story?

The Telugu-language Indian blockbuster RRR has become a huge crossover in 2022, but viewers may wonder if its historical story is based on the truth. Combining the intricate friendship of the protagonist and antagonist from such action films as “On the Crest of a Wave” with Hindu mythology and historical stories of real personalities, screenwriter and director S. S. Rajamouli creates an exciting epic action film. Rajamouli says (via Deccan Chronicle) that the film is about an “imaginary friendship between two superheroes,” and the extraordinary stunt episodes in RRR cause a stir and easily stand next to anything from the current crop of Western superhero films.

The two superheroes are Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bhim (N. T. Rama Rao Jr.), an Imperial police officer and an Indian freedom fighter respectively, who start out as enemies but quickly become great friends. Bhima is sent to Delhi to rescue Malli from the villainous English governor Buxton (Ray Stevenson), who bought the girl as a gift to his wife. The plot of RRR is based on the ancient Sanskrit epic “Ramayana”, but also has a real basis.

Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bhim were real Indian freedom fighters, although they lived decades apart and never met. Thus, RRR is a fictional account of the lives of both men, representing their common traits and what they could achieve if they met. This real aspect of RRR, along with its title thematic significance, adds poignancy to the strong anti-imperialist message of the film and has a special political significance for modern India.

The True Story of Alluri Sitaram Raju from RRR

Born in 1897 in the coastal town of Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitarama Raju is still an inspirational figure for Telugu. After his father’s death, Raju traveled around the country as a teenager, witnessing firsthand the oppression of the British Empire and the associated socio-economic conditions. This is a less explosive origin than what is indicated in the RRR, where his father sacrifices his life for his village, assisted by a young Raju armed with a British rifle. However, despite this creative freedom, it is true that both the real Alluri Sitarama Raju and Alluri Sitarama Raju of RRR decided to resist the brutality of British rule.

As in the film, the real Raju redirected the British weapons to the revolutionary forces. Instead of working undercover in the police, as in RRR, Raju organized raids on police stations when he realized that the traditional bow and arrow could not withstand the might of the British Empire. The first raid that attracted the attention and anger of the Empire took place in 1922, two years before Raju’s death in 1924. This two-year period of clashes with the British is known as the “Ramp Uprising” in connection with the disputed conflict. a region oppressed by the exploitative Madras Forest Act. After these heroic clashes due to colonialism, Raju was captured and tortured on May 7, 1924, which led to further violence and oppression of his followers. Despite Raju’s important role in the history of India, there are still gaps in his life story that allowed S.S. Rajamouli to show some creative freedom in relation to the character.

The True Story of Komaram Bhima from RRR

Komaram Bhim was born a few years later than Raju, in 1900, and, as shown in the film, came from a Gond community in the South Indian village of Sankepalli. An Adivasi/tribal leader, Bhim also witnessed the oppression of the British Empire from a young age. In real life, it was Bhim, not Raju, whose father was killed in a clash with British troops. Forestry officials killed Bhima’s father for opposing their exploitative and repressive rules regarding crops and land. Instead of flaming motorcycles and wild animals, RRR Komaram Bhim challenged the British Empire with a printing press. Accepted by a publisher who opposed both the British and the royal Nizams who ruled the Hyderabad region, Bhim learned English, Hindu and Urdu.

After this education, he continued working in the tea plantations of Assam, where he protested for the improvement of workers’ rights, for which he was arrested. It is said that it was in Assam that Bhim heard about Alluri Sitaram Raju’s struggle against the British, which inspired him to fight for autonomy. So even though the two men never met, Raju still had an inspiring influence on Bhima, just like in RRR. As in the siege scenes in which Bhim meets Raju’s fiancee, Sita, armed police tracked down and killed the freedom fighter and many of his supporters after three years of resistance. This is a more tragic ending than the victorious one in RRR, but S. S. Rajamouli’s inspiring conclusion manages to glorify the extremely important work of these two revolutionaries.

Why RRR unites Two Real Indian Revolutionaries

Apart from their converging timelines and collaborations inconvenient gaps in their life stories, there was another reason for the unification of freedom fighters in RRR. S. S. Rajamouli was also inspired by the real events of recent history to create the fiction of the meeting of Komaram Bhim and Alluri Sitaram Raju. Rajamouli’s home state, Andhra Pradesh, was divided into two separate states – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh — by an act of the Indian Parliament back in 2014. Given the origins of both Bhima and Raju, Rajamouli felt he could discuss the commonality between these newly created states, eliminating the animosity between them in the process.

Rajamouli told Variety, “I had an idea that Komaram Bhim is from the Telangana region and Alluri Sitarama Raju is from the Andhra region. So if I can get these two heroes together, that’s my way of saying that we are one, we are not separate.”So while RRR is a heavily fictionalized version of a real Indian story, it has today’s significance for viewers in India. they explore the disturbing colonial past of their countries.