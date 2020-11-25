Is the player list puzzle fans according to your looks?

Fans were in an uproar after the death of Nairobi (Alba Flores) at the hands of Gandía (José Manuel Poga) in the fourth part of the exciting series La Casa de Papel.

However, the online database says that the fan favorite will return from the grave in at least the first episode of the new season of La Casa de Papel.

The news has puzzled some fans who had to endure one of La Casa de Papel’s most defining death scenes since Berlin (Pedro Alonso) sacrificed himself at the end of the team’s first heist.

After the crime specialist’s cruel disappearance, most fans have reasoned that Nairobi will likely return in flashback scenes, as other characters in La Casa de Papel have done in the past.

Since the rumors were published, the appearance of Alba Flores in the listings for the new series La Casa de Papel has sparked a debate about the accuracy of the website.

Although many subscribers expect another guest appearance from the late Nairobi on the fifth season of La Casa de Papel, the list should not be taken as anything other than pure speculation.



