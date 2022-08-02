Is the Pixel 6a waterproof? What you need to know

The Pixel 6a has a number of similarities with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but is it waterproof like its siblings? Technically, most smartphones are not completely waterproof. Instead, they provide a certain degree of water resistance that allows them to be used in wet conditions, ranging from spills to immersion in water.

Google assigns pixels an official IP rating starting with Pixel 2 2017. However, this feature was not used in the Pixel A series until the Pixel 5a, released in 2021. The phone has an IP67 dust and water protection class, which means that it can withstand not only spills and splashes, but also immersion in water.

For the Pixel 6a, Google decided to use an IP67 rating, just like its predecessor. This rating means that the phone is protected from dust and particles, and can also be submerged in water to a maximum depth of one meter for up to 30 minutes. This means that the phone must withstand falling into the pool or getting wet in the pouring rain. The IP67 rating is one notch lower than the IP68 Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro ratings. The main difference is that the flagship Pixel 6 smartphones can withstand immersion to a depth of 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

Water resistance is not eternal

Although those who have purchased the Pixel 6a or are about to purchase it will be glad to know that it has a high degree of water resistance, it is important to note that this protection is not eternal. Water and dust resistance decreases over time. In addition, when disassembling or repairing the device, it may partially or completely lose protection from water. Google also adds that dropping the Pixel 6a can cause water resistance issues.

Another important point to note is that, despite the Pixel 6a’s water resistance, liquids can still damage it. And if this happens during the warranty, Google does not cover the repair. These conditions apply not only to the Pixel 6a, but also to several other waterproof devices.

To make sure that users don’t get a damaged phone, Google has provided Pixel users with some tips. Users are advised to use a case, as it can prevent chips or cracks on the phone case or display, through which water can enter. shower, sauna or swimming pool. And in situations where the Pixel 6a accidentally gets wet or submerged in water, users are advised to turn it off, wipe it dry with a soft cloth and leave it to dry completely on a flat surface.