“Is the Matte Black MacBook Coming?” Dedirten Patent

Apple filed a patent application describing how it could be to produce “real” black electronic devices. The application in question made us say “Is it coming a matte black MacBook?”

Although Apple has offered many different color options on iPhones so far, we have seen that the gray tones we come to the MacBook models are dominant. However, a new patent application filed at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) dated December 3, 2020 suggested that this could change in the future.

In the patent application titled “Matte Black Appearance Anodized Part”, Apple mentions the difficulty of presenting true black color in portable electronic devices and the black color options are actually a “dark gray” color option.

In the later stages of the patent, Apple explains how it can be a surface design that will reflect the light at a minimum level, thus enabling a matte black appearance. This provides a hint that the Cupertino company may soon be available with black MacBook models.

We have to remember that big companies like Apple have obtained many patents and they have not turned many patents into a real product. However, it is not difficult to guess that a matte black MacBook will have an extremely stylish and attractive appearance.



