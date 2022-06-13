Is “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” canon? Jurassic World Dominion and the Writers Have Thoughts

Warning: The game has some minor spoilers for Jurassic World Dominion, so if you haven’t seen the movie yet, visit the Dinosaur Sanctuary at your own risk

As a Jurassic Park fan, I’ve always been intrigued by what each upcoming film will bring. As the world of writer Michael Crichton grew with cinematic sequel after sequel, I always came to the cinema with an open heart, no matter what happened before. So it was a little strange that by the time “Jurassic World” began its respective trilogy in 2015, the events of “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” never seemed to happen. Going to Jurassic World Dominion, I wondered if the 1997 film was considered canon, despite the lack of explicit references to the climax of the film’s third act; which saw a Tyrannosaurus Rex rampage through San Diego. Well, now we have the answers.

When I sat down with Jurassic World Dominion co-writer Emily Carmichael and co-writer/director Colin Trevorrow during the film’s press day, it was time to ask the question directly. Were the events of the second part still included in the historical torch that Jurassic World raised after its release? Here’s what Carmichael and Trevorrow told CinemaBlend:

Emily Carmichael: Oh yes! It’s canon, yes. We haven’t decanonized anything.

Colin Trevorrow: At the end, you saw two dinosaurs from the “Lost World”, two tyrannosaurs that are in Biosyn. These are two green tyrannosaurs. Yes [Roberta] is finally dating and she has a family. You should see it again, it’s all there.

Decanonizing The Lost World: Jurassic Park probably wouldn’t drive too many people crazy. Since even its director Steven Spielberg believes that the film is inferior to its predecessor, the only sequel created by Michael Crichton has its share of detractors. By and large, the Jurassic universe doesn’t really mention a huge dinosaur attack decades before 2018’s Fallen Kingdom released much more into the world.

Of course, in the last segment, when the news discusses the fate of the dinosaur reserve, which was managed/operated by BioSyn, Tyrannosaurus Rex Roberta from Jurassic Park meets with tyrannosaurus deer and a female from the Lost World. It looks like some roar is being exchanged, and given that this is a “family” moment, it could be another step towards the hypothetical Fast Saga crossover introduced last year.

This is not the only link that is designed to further link the traditional trilogy with the Jurassic World Dominion storyline. Another quick “blink and you’ll miss it” moment when BioSyn representative Ramzi Cole (Mamoudou Athie) tells Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neal) and Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) about the dinosaurs that live in this Italian house. mountain stronghold. Colin Trevorrow also emphasized this in our conversation, highlighting the following fragment of the dialogue:

And [Ramsay] mentions, he actually says Sorna in the helicopter. He says the first batch came from Sorna, so Sorna still existed.

Indeed, according to Ramsay’s story, Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna are mentioned as the first waves of dinosaurs at the new Jurassic World Dominion cinematic venue. Although it should be noted that the Tyrannosaurus Roberta from Jurassic Park took three years to catch her as a truly living creature. You see her being loaded onto a plane in Pennsylvania, and her capture probably occurred shortly after the events of last year’s IMAX prologue for Dominion.

Anyone who is worried about the place Jurassic Park III occupies in the canon of the Jurassic World franchise has obviously breathed a sigh of relief. During Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler’s big reunion, Alan asks about Mark (Taylor Nichols), the husband we saw her with in Joe Johnston’s 2001 triquel.

Eli grimly admits that “it’s over”, as she is currently free-spirited with two children in college. Of course, this freedom is colored by the fact that a man-made ecological apocalypse is coming to the whole Earth; but this is a story for another time.

Leaving no stone unturned, Emily Carmichael and Colin Trevorrow have put together a historical quel that officially combines both trilogies into one neat package. Again, the spinosaurus from Sorna Island better hope that he is not alive. Now that “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” is considered canon, it means that three tyrannosaurs should have come from this island. This means that the baby that Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and Sarah Harding (Julianne Moore) rescued from San Diego was probably the Rex killed in Jurassic Park III. This is starting to sound like a Fast Saga sequel, isn’t it?