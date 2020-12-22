Is the JBL Boombox 2 speaker worth it?

Bluetooth speakers are a very practical option for those who like to have background music close by. They work when cleaning the house listening to a podcast, to relax in the bath with nice music, or to make the party with friends more fun. And in this case, the ideal is that it is a powerful Bluetooth speaker, so that everyone can enjoy the music in the best possible way.

When it comes to quality, it’s hard not to think about a JBL speaker. The brand has become synonymous when it comes to listening to music, and the quality of the company’s products is also well known.

If you are thinking of buying a model to liven up the next meeting with friends or at the family barbecue, the JBL Boombox 2 speaker is probably one of the best available on the market today.

It is designed to perform best outdoors and to deliver powerful, distortion-free audio. But is the investment worth it? Know some of the main features of the model and find out if it is right for you.

With powerful and deep bass, the JBL Boombox 2 features Bluettoth connectivity and features a waterproof design and battery with an incredible 24-hour playback time.

Design

Starting with the external part, the first characteristic that draws attention to it is its size. The look is reminiscent of other models already established by the brand, such as the JBL Xtreme, JBL Charge and JBL Flip, but considerably larger. In addition, another highlight is the handle at the top, for easy transport. But that does not mean that it is easy to transport, after all, they are 48 cm long and almost 6 kg. It will hardly fit in a backpack, but can easily be placed in the trunk of the car.

Another important detail is the IPX7 certification, which makes the box waterproof and can be dipped to a depth of up to 90 cm in fresh water. Even if you don’t intend to throw it in the pool, certification is important, as it offers more protection, especially in open environments or near the pool.

For the rest, Boombox 2 keeps the fabric lining, with rubber on the sides, keeping the pattern of the most popular JBL models. However, here there is also the handle made of reinforced plastic.



