Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been the perfect Hollywood couple for a long time. And one of the things that makes them hammer each other is their hilarious comments, in which they roast each other on the internet, from time to time providing their fans with funny content.

Hence, apart from the fact that they are amazing actors, the couple has their own fan base just because they are a flawless couple. But for quite some time now, some fans of this couple have turned away from them, and the reason for this may shock you.

What is tearing apart the fans of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds?

While their humorous comments weren’t the only thing that made the couple’s fans admire them so much, one thing about them that keeps their fans in the fairytale story is their simplicity, despite being international celebrities. The reason some fans are so aloof is because they think Ryan and Blake can “pretend.”

Surprisingly, rumors that the couple imitates the glamour of their relationship do not appear for the first time. According to the source, the couple has developed a habit of imitating their happy life, showing only the good sides of their relationship and hiding the bad ones.

According to Your Tango, the debate about whether the couple is really happy or not started when a fan on Reddit directly asked: “Why do people love Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively?”. It was a tricky question for those who won’t stop going crazy about the perfect Hollywood couple.

Apparently, most of the couple’s fans are tired of being perfect or, in the words of their fans, “pretending to be perfect.” It turns out that their “perfect” marriage worries their fans so much that it’s hard for them to digest the fact that they are so normal.

Despite the fact that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds try to keep their personal lives a secret, everything they portray has become a “performance” that is now outdated for most of their fans.

Let us know in the comments what you think about Blake and Ryan’s perfect relationship.