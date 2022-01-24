Is The Elder Scrolls 6 Still In Pre-Production? This Is How An Employee Drops It

The Elder Scrolls 6: Bethesda Game Studios continues to focus on the development of Starfield, the science fiction video game that will be marketed in November 2022. That the development of The Elder Scrolls VI is slipstreaming that of Starfield is nothing new. Bethesda Game Studios has actively and passively admitted that the company is focused on completing its next job, which will be marketed later this year. Everything seems to indicate that the sixth installment of the fantasy and role-playing saga is still in the pre-production phase. A Twitter user has published a screenshot of Linkedin that indicates this.

According to the profile of Fanny Manset, a Bethesda employee who has just updated her page, the project is not yet in full development. “Bethesda Game Studios is a benchmark in open world gaming and is deep in production on Starfield, its first new universe in 25 years,” she writes. He is also immersed in “pre-production of the highly anticipated The Elder Scrolls VI.”

Tech Changes for The Elder Scrolls VI

Of course, this information may be out of date, although judging by the company’s public statements, the sixth installment is still a long way off. Last June, producer Tod Howard stated that the title was still in the design phase:

“It’s nice to think that The Elder Scrolls VI is still in [design phase], but we’re looking at the technology,” he explains in the interview. Howard spoke about the improvements in the graphic engine and clarified that the game will need certain technological updates. “Each game has new technological elements, so Elder Scrolls VI will require some additions in the Creation Engine 2.”

In the absence of The Elder Scrolls VI, Starfield will take us to the stars. The game, in development for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series and PC, will be available from day 1 on Xbox Game Pass. It won’t be on PlayStation 5, as Microsoft has acquired Bethesda and has no plans to release the game on Sony’s next-gen machine. If nothing changes, the project will see the light of day on November 11.