Introducing the new RX 6000 series graphics cards on October 28, AMD made an ambitious entry into the market. As the competition with NVIDIA climbed to the top, it was the first time we saw an NVIDIA competitor AMD card at the top. Competing with the RTX 3090, the RX 6900 XT can catch up with the RTX 3090 with the help of features such as Smart Acces Memory and Rage Mode. Of course, there is a price difference of 500 dollars. So is the cooling of RX 6000 series graphics cards enough? Details are in our news.

Is the cooling of AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards enough?

Introducing new graphics cards, AMD used a classic design with 3 fans. Thanks to the Zero RPM feature, these cards provided a quiet environment by stopping their fans when there was no load. With the optimized use of 3 fans, the sound produced by the card remains at 37 dB. However, these are the values ​​specified by AMD. We haven’t seen the performance tests of the cards yet.

After the introduction of cards, many companies introduced special design cards. However, there is a strange situation. For now, all companies except MSI and Asus use the same design as the reference design. Perhaps, since the cooling of reference design AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards is quite good, many companies may not need an additional design. Because when we look at the designs of Gigabyte, Sapphire and Asrock, we see that it is exactly the same as the reference design.

Unlike the reference design, there are MSI Gaming X Trio, Asus ROG Strix LC, Asus ROG Strix, Asus TUF Gaming models for now. PowerColor’s Red Devil model is expected to come with a different design. For the RX 6900 XT, samples from different brands have not been presented yet. AMD is in talks with partners and wants the reference design to be maintained as much as possible. But of course, different design RX 6900 XT models will also emerge. Although cooling solutions of reference cards seem effective for now, the real results will be revealed with the release of the cards on November 18th.



