Is the atrocyraptor a real dinosaur? Red in the Dominion explained

This article contains spoilers for Jurassic World Dominion

Jurassic World Dominion presented to the audience a new dinosaur that had never appeared on the big screen before — Atrocyraptor (a name meaning “wild robber”). The Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises have always been known for their deep insight into paleontology. For every known dinosaur, such as Tyrannosaurus rex, there is a lesser-known one, such as baryonyx. Jurassic World Dominion presents new species of dinosaurs, in particular atrocyraptors.

Atrocyraptors are represented as pack hunters strikingly similar to velociraptors. There is some irony in their role in Jurassic World Dominion, given that they have been trained to ruthlessly hunt certain targets. The irony is that they targeted Owen and Claire, because it was Owen who proved that predators can be trained. It’s nice that the atrocyraptor is a real dinosaur species, although surprisingly little is actually known about it.

The fossils of atrociraptor — or, to give the dinosaur its proper name, Atrociraptor marshalli, where the latter refers to the person who discovered it — were first discovered in Alberta, Canada, back in 1995. To date, only one specimen has been identified from parts of the upper and lower jaws, teeth and numerous fragments of the skull. All this means that paleontologists are still studying the dinosaur, figuring out what it really was.

How accurate is the atrocyraptor of the Jurassic World Dominion

Scientists believe that dinosaurs were feathered, which naturally means that atrocyraptor, like most dinosaurs, probably differed greatly from the Jurassic World Dominion version. The film reproduces fairly accurately the characteristic shape of the skull of an atrocyraptor and sometimes focuses on its unusual isodont teeth — teeth that have the same general shape and shape, but of different sizes, ideal for tearing meat at speed. Most viewers will notice a striking similarity between the Atrociraptor from the Jurassic World Dominion and the Velociraptor with a long retractable claw on its leg, which it uses for hunting. In Jurassic World Dominion there are four atrocyraptors named after the color of their stripes; Ghost, Tiger, Red and Panther. However, paleontologists are increasingly suggesting that the atrocyraptor is not as closely related to the velociraptor as follows from the film, and there is debate about whether he was a pack hunter at all.

Of course, there will be heated debates about whether it is possible to train dinosaurs such as velociraptor and atrocyraptor. Surprisingly, many paleontologists have suggested that this is possible, pointing to the fact that humans have successfully tamed animals with the same level of intelligence. This is easier with pack animals, where alpha leads the rest of the group, which means that Owen’s training of velociraptors is theoretically possible. If the Atrocyraptor was a pack hunter, then the image of the Jurassic World Dominion is also quite feasible; if he wasn’t there, but instead hunted alone, then the film is a little less accurate. However, given the lack of information about the atrocyraptor, it makes sense for Jurassic World Dominion to make it behave like another dinosaur that viewers are more familiar with.

Jurassic World Dominion has introduced a number of new creatures, including a dinosaur with long claws of Therizinosaurus, which viewers can forgive for thinking it was fiction, given that it has the claws of Freddy Krueger. But there are no hybrid dinosaurs in Jurassic World Dominion (although there are hybrid locusts, of course). It simply presents lesser-known dinosaurs, an excellent example of which is the atrocyraptor.