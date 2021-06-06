Is The App Gone? How To Recover Google Play On Android

Google Play is one of the main applications present on Android devices, as it is with its help that you can download different programs to use on your smartphone. As it is a factory app, you cannot completely uninstall it from your device, but there is the possibility to disable it and make it disappear from your list of apps.

If you have done this (either intentionally or unintentionally), be aware that there is a chance to get it back to your main application area without the need to use any other programs to do so. Below are the steps you need to take.

How to recover Google Play on Android

If you have uninstalled Google Play from your device, the first thing you should do is go to the application menu and tap Configure (the icon is a gear). Once the next screen loads, tap the Apps & Notifications option;

On the next screen, look for the option See all apps (which will probably show all the options available on your device – in the image, for example, it says 70) and wait for the list to load;

Scroll down until you find the Google Play Store option and tap it. Where the Disable button appears on the image, you will have an option to put the program’s icon back in your application list and start using it normally to do your searches in the store dedicated to the Android system.

If for some reason your account data is reset, you need to register your email again in the Play Store The process is very simple: just indicate your Google account address, the access password and everything will return to normal.

If for some reason your account data is reset, you need to register your email again in the Play Store The process is very simple: just indicate your Google account address, the access password and everything will return to normal.