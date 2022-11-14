Is the 5th season of Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone series available on Netflix? Where can I watch an exciting drama series in the neo-western style?

Kevin Costner is back for a new drama in the fifth season of “Yellowstone.” The neo-western American series based on family, corruption and conspiracies has attracted the attention of viewers since the first season. The first episode aired in June 2018, and the series is already in the fifth part. Although the series initially received mixed reviews, after four seasons it became the main contender for the Screen Guild Awards along with shows such as Squid Game.

The Paramount Pictures show was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. But the main attraction of the series is undoubtedly the award-winning actor Kevin Costner, who has received several Academy Awards, a Golden Globe and Primetime. The other main cast consists of Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser and Gil Birmingham. Now that they’re all back with the latest season, where can I watch “Yellowstone” and is it available on Netflix?

Is Yellowstone Season 5 available on Netflix?

Yellowstone revolves around a family whose main character is John Dutton. He and his family own the largest ranch in America, pumping out money on a large scale. But with that comes a thirst for power, along with border rivalries, Indian reservations and a national park. What follows is the question of murders, treacherous drama and unexpected twists.

One interesting thing about their episodes is that they can range from 37 to 90 minutes. The success of the series led to the appearance of spin-offs, in 1883 — a prequel, and in 1923 — about the descendants. The last season was released on November 13, 2022, and the season finale is expected on December 18. The fifth season consists of 14 episodes and two parts, seven episodes each.

Season 5 of “Yellowstone” is out, but it can only be viewed on one site. As for Netflix, the show is not available on any of the Netflix shows. However, it can be viewed on the Paramount Network, which owns the series. This includes any of his previous episodes or seasons. While Peacock will have it available for streaming soon, but there is no fixed date yet.

Have you already watched Kevin Costner’s “Yellowstone” and did you like it? Let us know in the comments.