Is Taylor Swift changing? The singer says she feels different

Taylor Swift says re-recording her old songs made her realize that she is now “a different singer.”

Taylor Swift, the greatest hits creator of ‘cardigan’ is currently working hard to re-record her first five albums, which music manager Scooter Braun acquired last year in a $ 300 million deal with Big Machine Label Group and which it was sold last week.

Taylor was just a teenager when she wrote and recorded many of the tracks, like 2008’s ‘Love Story’ from ‘Fearless’, and she loved to “enhance” the songs with her mature voice.

Taylor Swit keeps working to improve her music

During an interview on ‘Good Morning America’ and that Somagnews has for you today, she said the following: “I’m having a great time … it’s a really incredible and fun adventure.

“So far out of the ones I’ve recorded, I think it’s been the most fun doing ‘Love Story’ because the old music, my voice was so adolescent and sometimes when I listen to my old music and my teenage voice makes me feel like If I was a different singer now

“So it’s been the most fun re-recording the ones that I feel could improve the song.”

The 30-year-old singer skipped the American Music Awards over the weekend because she was too busy in the studio working on re-recordings.

The hitmaker of songs like ‘Shake It Off’ was crowned Artist of the Year and also won Favorite Female Artist (Pop / Rock) and Favorite Music Video for ‘cardigan’ at the ceremony.

During her Artist of the Year acceptance speech, the pop superstar, who made history as the artist with the most AMA awards, with a total of 32, said, “Hey guys, thank you so much for this!

“This is a fan voted award, which means a lot to me.”

“You have been more than wonderful all the years of my career, but especially this one when we have been so far apart and have not been able to see each other in concert. I still feel really connected to you through music. Your reaction to folklore and all the ways your imagination honored that album … I love you so much. I am very, very lucky because of you. ”

Taylor Swift later added that she is “re-recording all my old music in the studio where I originally recorded it.” “It was amazing and I can’t wait for you to hear it.” Have a great night. Love you very much. Thank you thank you thank you!”



