Is Someone In Your Home: Meet Netflix’s New Horror Movie

Is Someone In Your Home: There’s Someone in Your House is the new horror movie from Netflix. The film is directed by Patrick Brice and has two weighty products – and they understand the genre well – which are Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) and James Wan (Summoning Evil, Evil).

The screenplay is written by Henry Gayden and adapts the eponymous book written by Stephanie Perkins in 2017 into a teen horror slasher for the small TV screens.

What’s the Got Someone In Your House story?

The plot follows Makani Young (Sydney Park), a teenager who moves from Hawaii to a quiet town in the state of Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school. However, when the countdown to graduation begins, his classmates are stalked by an assassin intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire city. With a mysterious past of their own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer’s identity before they become the next victims.

In the film’s cast, in addition to Sydney Park (The Walking Dead) playing the protagonist, we also have names like Théodore Pellerin (Boy Erased), Asjha Cooper (Hysteria), Dale Whibley (Ice), Jesse LaTourette (Z Nation) and Burkely Duffield (Supernatural).