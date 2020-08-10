Is Smile.one reliable? Reloads diamond on Free Fire

Smile.One is an online store for discounted game refills. Its most popular service is the diamond top up for Garena’s Free Fire, Battle Royale available for download on Android phones and iPhone (iOS). On the website it is also possible to buy recharge for other famous titles, such as Mobile Legends, PUBG, Ragnarök and DDTank, and credits for services such as Tinder, McAfee and Spotify. However, due to discounts, the store may raise suspicions. After all, is Smile.one safe? See the analysis below and understand how the portal works.

What is Smile.One?

Smile.One is a store dedicated to selling refills for computer and mobile games. Its great differential is the discounts of up to 14% on product values ​​and bonuses. Currently, players can purchase reload for 16 different titles. In addition, the portal offers credits for Spotify, Eveeda, Tinder and Google Play.

The purchase at Smile.One follows the same steps as other refill stores. The player selects the top-up option on the home page, enters the game ID, chooses the package and the payment method. Then, login to the platform via Facebook, Google or VK and complete the transaction on the Pagsmile platform.

The payment methods adopted by the store are: bank slip, bank deposit through Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Caixa Econômica Federal, Itaú or Santander and Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Elo, Diners Club or Hipercard credit card. The recharge for the game can vary from one to three business days, depending on the payment method.

Is Smile.One reliable?

The Smile.One website is reliable as it uses the Pag.Smile payment method. This same tool is used by Garena at Recarga Jogo, the official recharge store for Free Fire and Speed ​​Drifters. In addition, customers’ bank information is not stored in the store’s data system. As of the date of publication of this story, Smile.one had no notifications on ReclameAqui.

In addition to the payment method, Smile.one maintains direct contact with its consumers. On the website, it is possible to contact support through a form and receive a response within 48 hours. On Facebook and Instagram, the store responds to the vast majority of comments from followers who send their questions.

In the analyzes made by TechTudo, the Google Safe Browsing tool, which scans malicious links, approved the Smile.One page, attesting that “no insecure content was found”. The Threat Intelligence service, owned by security company Kaspersky, also shares the same result as Google. The company assured that in the security area, the store is reliable.



