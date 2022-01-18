Is Sekiro Now An Xbox Exclusive Franchise? Understand

Sekiro: On Tuesday morning (18), Microsoft announced one of the most expensive purchases by companies in the technology field, revealing that it will acquire Activision-Blizzard for almost US$ 70 billion, which will result in several game franchises if making Xbox games. Among the titles distributed by Activision is Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, but could it be an exclusive series now? Not really.

Although the game was distributed in the West by Activision, the IP rights (intellectual property) belong to FromSoftware, which was even the distributor in Japan. In other words, in the future any possible negotiation about Sekiro sequels or the coming of game to Xbox Game Pass must be made with FromSoftware, not a direct decision on Blizzard’s own IPs such as Diablo and Overwatch.

However, the details of the distribution agreement are not public, which means that a sequel to Sekiro, even at the hands of FromSoftware, could be prevented by possible clauses with Activision, but it’s all mere speculation.

Therefore, although several franchises such as Call of Duty, Crash, Spyro and many others are on their way to being IPs under the Xbox umbrella, Sekiro is not one of them, something that can influence when Activision-Blizzard games reach Xbox Game Pass (just as Bethesda titles did in the past).