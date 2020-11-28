Is Samsung Galaxy Note Series Ended?

The success and low sales performance of the new generation foldable smartphones may have brought the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series. So, when the Samsung Galaxy Note series comes to an end, what will happen to the S Pen, the core of the device?

South Korea-based technology giant Samsung launched the first Galaxy Note smartphone model in 2011, which made large-screen phones popular again. The device, which became one of the legends of its era with its 5.3-inch screen, also attracted attention with its larger screen and more powerful features than the flagship Galaxy S2 of its time.

Although the popularity of the Galaxy Note branded smartphones has continued for many years, the image of the series has taken a big hit with the battery explosion problems experienced in the Galaxy Note 7 and the interest of the users in the Note series has decreased. Rumors that the Galaxy Note series are slowly coming to an end have been circulating since those years.

Is the end of the Galaxy Note series coming?

Some changes were made to Samsung’s dual flagship strategy this year. The S20 series, which was launched in the first half of the year, featured the extra large S20 Ultra model. Although the screen size was only 0.2 inches larger than the S20 +, the smartphone had features such as a 5,000 mAh battery, 100x zoom, 108 MP camera and a starting price of $ 1,399.

On the other hand, we saw a decrease in Note20 Ultra, which was released in the second half of the year. The model, which lagged behind the S20 Ultra in terms of camera features and battery capacity, had a lower price tag than the S20 Ultra with a starting price of $ 1,299. In addition, in the basic Note20 model, some features that did not match the Note ID, such as a 60 Hz screen, polycarbonate back case, were also included in the device.

In addition to these, it is a known fact that Samsung’s success in foldable smartphones and wants to develop more products in this area. Considering all this, it is not difficult to understand that it is time to leave the Galaxy Note series to other new models and of course foldable smartphones. So what about the S Pen that brings the Galaxy Note to today?

What will happen to the S Pen?

In a report spread by the South Korean media recently, it was claimed that Samsung will end the Galaxy Note series next year, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be a first-class smartphone that combines the latest technologies such as the S Pen and ‘Under-Screen Camera’. The report claimed that the Note series will end when the S Pen pen is applied to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

At this point, according to the leaked information, the company will use the second generation ‘Ultra Thin Glass’ technology to make the S Pen work on a foldable screen. It is also said that with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the drawing and writing experience on the S Pen will take the next point.

The smartphone industry is changing rapidly and some models are disappearing. The Galaxy Note series, which has managed to stay at the top for many years, will not be erased from memories even if its production is terminated. At this point, let’s remind you that even if the Note series ends one day, the essence of the S Pen will still be preserved.



