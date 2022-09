The Queen of Great Britain, 96 years old. Elizabeth was hospitalized. Queen II is under surveillance. Programs in the country were canceled due to Elizabeth’s health condition.

The press reported that the united Queen Elizabeth was taken to the hospital today to be under the supervision of doctors. Her son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William went to visit the 96-year-old Queen in Scotland. “We are waiting for further news about the Queen’s health,” British Prime Minister Truss said.