Is Queen Elizabeth dead? His children and grandchildren are going to Scotland !

The Queen’s children and grandchildren are traveling to Scotland, as Queen Elizabeth II of England is under medical supervision due to concerns for her health.

According to the BBC, the Crown Prince of Great Britain Charles and his wife Camilla went to the Balmoral mansion, where Elizabeth II is located.

On the other hand, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, grandson of Queen Elizabeth II of England, is also going to Balmoral.

A spokesman for Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Duchess Meghan Markle, who left the British royal family and settled in the United States, also said that the couple will travel to Scotland.

The Queen’s other children, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, are also expected to travel to Balmoral.

The leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, said he was following the latest developments concerning the Queen’s health with concern and hoped that Queen Elizabeth II would recover like everyone else.

The Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, also informed the Queen that he had sent his prayers.

“After a detailed examination this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned about Her Majesty’s health and advised her to remain under medical supervision. The Queen is at rest and is at Balmoral,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. expressions were used.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss also tweeted: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon. My thoughts and the thoughts of the people in England are with the Queen and her family right now.” shared it.