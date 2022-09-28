Is Prince Harry as responsible as Meghan Markle for their 2020 “Megxit”? Here’s what the royal experts suggest

January 8, 2020. On this day, there was a historic turn of events in the lives of members of the royal family of Great Britain. It was on this day that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publicly announced their decision to resign as a senior member of the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they felt misunderstood in the family, and hence the big exposure of “Megxit.” Obviously, they will split their time in North America and the United Kingdom and become financially independent.

Since then, both the royal prince and the American actress have been at the center of many controversies. It is noteworthy that Valentine Lowe was one of the first royal correspondents of The Times to report on the royal family’s accusations of bullying Markle. She also vowed to provide a candid insight into what’s really going on in the royal family in his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown. And in one excerpt, she claimed that Prince Harry was “just as complicit” as the Duchess in the performance of the 2020 Megzit, according to royal expert Daniela Elser.

Prince Harry also played a role in Megxit with his wife Meghan Markle?

Apparently, Elser confirmed Valentine Lowe’s claims that Prince Harry played a significant role in upsetting royal employees and fomenting conflict within the royal court before their separation from the family. In one of her articles, Elser wrote that Megan may not be the one who should be completely blamed for the couple’s decision to abandon their duties to the crown. “We have to admit that Harry, whom we have loved all these years, an eternally cheeky guy, was actually a deeply unhappy man,” the royal servant wrote in the article.

She further questioned whether the royals should feel a little cheated into believing that the prince they knew was just a farce. Elser also explained how over the years the royal family has adopted “a number of largely one-dimensional versions of Harry.” The author also believes that the reality of a much more complex and chaotic version of Prince Harry came out after the events of August 20, 2020.

