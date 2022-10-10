Is “Ozark” star Julia Garner related to Jennifer Garner?

Because of the same surname, sometimes people ask us if we are related to them. Well, this is not just a problem for ordinary people. It also happens with celebrities. If you know Julia Garner from the popular Netflix show called “Ozark”, you must have wondered at least once if she is related to Jennifer Garner. The question is natural, but what is the answer? Are they connected?

Are Julia Garner and Jennifer Garner related?

Julia’s great fame was brought by the Netflix Original drama-thriller “Ozark”. She was a fan favorite from the very beginning. So when her character eventually died, the fans just couldn’t believe it and put up with it. On the contrary, 50-year—old Jennifer Garner is one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood. She had a very long way to go in regards to her career. But the question that needs an answer now is whether these two are related or not. Well, here’s all the information about the two, as well as the answer.

Jennifer Garner was born in Houston, Texas, and grew up in Charleston, West Virginia. She studied theater arts at Denison University and began performing as an understudy in the Roundabout Theater troupe in New York. Jennifer has two sisters with very strict parents. They wouldn’t even let their daughters wear makeup until the girls were in their teens. Well, she’s from a different family than Julia.

Because Julia is Jewish and she is 28 years old. Born in the Riverdale area, the Ozark star joined the theater to overcome her shyness. The actress got married in 2019 to the love of her life named Mark Foster. She has only one sister named Anna, an artist. Thus, the actor has a slightly liberated family past. She still visits her parents at home.

However, despite the fact that they have the same last name, Julia Garner and Jennifer Garner are not related at all. It is clear that they are misunderstood as relatives, since there are not so many artists with the surname Garner in Hollywood. But Julia and Jennifer Garner have different ethnicity, family background, different upbringing and belong to different roots.

Tell us which of their worlds you like the most in the comments box.