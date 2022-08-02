Is open source or closed source software better?

Open source software and closed source software have both positive and negative sides for users, and which one is better or worse is largely determined individually. However, there are some important aspects of each type of software that should be considered when deciding which one to use to achieve different goals. Both open-source and closed-source software has been around for a long time, with open-source software getting the label back in 1998 and continuing to be used today with various licenses for various applications. Both types of software attempt to provide a specific service to the end user, but they achieve this goal in different ways.

There is a growing interest in open source software, given that it is usually free. In addition, some closed source programs collect and distribute user data, and this is difficult to determine because the code is not available. So what is the main difference between open source and closed source software? Well, open source software has the source code publicly available to anyone who wants to view it. On the other hand, closed source software does not provide public access to the source code and is only available to the company or individuals developing the software.

Related: Should all AI be open source and what will actually change?

So, which type of software is better than the other? To do this, it is best to look at specific examples and study the advantages of each type of software and its disadvantages. Let’s first look at the statistics of users of desktop operating systems. Windows has the most users, followed by macOS and, finally, Linux. Of these three, the first two are closed source and the third is open source, which shows that most users prefer closed source rather than open source with respect to desktop operating systems. But if you look at mobile operating systems, Android certainly ranks first in the market, and Apple’s iOS ranks second. The Android Open Source Project (AOSP) allows anyone to use the source code for their devices, which is why some phone brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO and others have their own Android-based software and why it is available on other platforms such as Amazon Fire tablets. On the contrary, iOS has a closed source code and is tied to the Apple ecosystem.

Where Open Source Software Shines

Another example of an open source preference is web browsers. Google Chrome, the most popular web browser in the world, is based on open source Chromium. Apple’s Safari browser is closed source and ranks second by a wide margin. The main advantage of open source software is the ability to modify, edit and use the code at the user’s request. This may seem more useful to the developer than to the user, but users benefit enormously from the options that are provided by developers creating special specialized software for users from open source projects. Open source software is also, at least theoretically, more secure than closed source software, since any programmer in the world can look through the code to find bugs, exploits and problems in the code, which can then be quickly fixed and fixed.

In general, determining which software is better depends on the individual. Both open and closed source have many pros and cons. Open source code is rapidly becoming more popular among large companies, such as Valve’s Steam Deck, which uses a Linux-based OS with a Proton compatibility layer, which is open source, or AMD, which implements open standards among its products. For the end user, open source is better if free software, more customization and more transparency are important. Closed source code is better for the user if they want something more stable, with more software support and more user-friendly.