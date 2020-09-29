Is Michele Morrone worried about being ugly?

Did Michele Morrone take the big head to the point of now being afraid of being ugly on screen? Here is his response.

We know that actors who experience a dazzling springboard from one day to the next sometimes find it difficult to manage it. Some of them also tend to take a big head, in addition to becoming ultra capricious. That’s kind of the question everyone is asking about the 365 Days star. Has Michele Morrone completely transformed since the success of the film? Rest assured, the handsome 39-year-old Italian has kept his feet on the ground although he is now considered a real sex symbol. But the actor is far from wanting to be satisfied with this status and plans to surprise more than one with his future projects.

Contrary to rumors about his, Michele Morrone is not afraid of not looking his best on camera. The actor is rather eager to push his limits. “People try to offer me roles similar to 365 Days. I try to do something different like a comedy or whatever. I don’t mind being ugly on screen because it’s more important. to be an artist than a sexy man. The story of the film must mean something to me, “he confessed to IANS. Can’t wait to see what he has in store for us! And for even more information, discover our recent exclusive interview with Michele Morrone who spoke like never before.



