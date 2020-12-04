Is Matt LeBlanc completely depressed after the show ends?

Matt LeBlanc was not thrilled to see the end of Friends approaching at the time and this gesture is the ultimate proof!

The Friends series may have been over for 16 years, you never get tired of watching it over and over again. We love the stories of Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe so much that we dive into all the theories and information around the show, as well as the filming secrets and anecdotes related to the actors. Lately, we learned that Matthew Perry, aka Chandler, was ready to reveal his secret love affair with Jennifer Aniston, aka Rachel. For now, we don’t know if this amazing rumor is true, but on the other hand, we can tell you that Matt LeBlanc, the actor who played Joey in the series Friends, really struggled to bounce back after the end of the show in 2004.

Remember the episode where Joey has to smoke for a role and can’t figure out how to hold a cigarette? In real life, Matt LeBlanc has long been a smoker. He had managed to quit for four years, but with the end of Friends arriving, the actor couldn’t help but resume. “I had quit smoking for four years, and in the last two weeks, I started again because we were aware, with the others, that our time together was coming to an end,” said Matt LeBlanc in an interview in 2004. Let’s hope that the next meeting between the actors of Friends scheduled very soon does not make him fall again. On another note, find out if Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc were in a relationship at the time of the series!



