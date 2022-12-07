Is Margot Robbie Still Interested in a Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy Romance For DCEU? Here Are The Latest

The DC Extended Universe has undergone many twists and turns both behind and in front of the camera since its inception. One character in which Warner Bros. definitely invested, is Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who has already starred in three different blockbusters. But is the Oscar-nominated actress still interested in a Harley and Poison Ivy romance for DCEU? Here is the last of the completed multidefice.

Harley Quinn has been a beloved DC fan character ever since she first appeared in Batman: The Animated Series and was later adapted for various other mediums. Margot Robbie has received universal praise for her three performances, but fans want to see how she interacts with other DC characters. This is especially true of Poison Ivy, with two femme fatales having romantic relationships in the comics, as well as in Kaley Cuoco’s animated series about Harley Quinn. Recently, ComicBook asked Robbie if she was interested in bringing this story to the screen in live action, saying:

I’ve been trying to do this for years. I can’t tell you how much I insisted on it. I want this too. To be honest, when I draw, I always imagine Poison Ivy in comics. Actually, I can’t imagine an actress doing this, but I agree, it would be so great.

Well, that’s exciting. It seems Margot Robbie was constantly insisting that Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy’s relationship end up in the DC Extended Universe. It is currently unclear when she will return to the shared universe, but hopefully it will happen sooner rather than later. Even if she’s not really thinking about an actress who could play a rogue Batman working on plants.

Margot Robbie’s comments about Harley and Ivy are taken from an interview about her new drama Babylon by Damien Chazelle. Eventually, the conversation turned to her stay at the DCEU, which is undoubtedly a common occurrence for an actress/producer. After all, the superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry. And the DCEU has been keeping the public on edge lately.

It is currently unclear exactly when Margot Robbie will play Harley Quinn in the fourth DCEU, as she is not associated with any superhero project. Fans are wondering if James Gunn will lead another “Suicide Squad” movie (he recently took on a big leadership role in the studio) or if this long-awaited “Sirens of Gotham City” project will ever appear. Both seem like an opportunity to pair Harley with Poison Ivy, but the studio keeps its cards to itself. However, Ivy has not been involved in any of DC’s recent projects, including Matt Reeves’ Batman. Although the new Harley will soon appear in cinemas in the image of Lady Gaga in the Joker 2.

Margot Robbie’s “Babylon” will be released in theaters on December 23. In the meantime, check out the release dates of films for 2023 to plan trips to the cinema for the New Year. As for the DCEU, the franchise will be back with Shazam! Rage of the Gods March 17.