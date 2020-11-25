Is Maradona dead? How old is he and why did he die?

According to the breaking news, the Argentine press announced that Diego Armando Maradona died. While the Argentine press stopped Diego Armando Maradona from his death, it was announced in the news that he lost his life due to a heart attack. So who is Diego Maradona, how old is he and why did he die? Here is information about his life …

WHO IS MARADONA?

Diego Armando Maradona was born on October 30, 1960. Diego Armando Maradona is an Argentine coach and former football player. He is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time by many experts, football critics, former footballers, current footballers and football fans. He also received the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award with Pelé.

Here is the life of the legendary football player;

He is the only player who broke the highest wage record twice in the transfer. After a record transfer to Barcelona for £ 5 million, he broke a new record with a transfer to Napoli for £ 6.9 million. During his professional football career, Maradona has played for Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Barcelona, ​​Napoli, Sevilla and Newell’s Old Boys. He has received numerous accolades in the Napoli team for which he is most famous at club level. He played 91 national games for Argentina and scored 34 goals.

He played in four FIFA World Cup tournaments, and at the 1986 World Cup, where he captured for Argentina, they beat West Germany 3-2 in the final and reached the cup. He received the Golden Ball award after that game. In the same tournament, England scored two goals in the quarterfinals, leading to a 2-1 victory, and both goals went down in history. He scored the first goal with his hand and was not punished, that goal was called “God’s hand”. His second goal was scored by passing five players while driving the ball 60 meters. This goal was named “The Goal of the Century” by FIFA.com in 2002.

Maradona is considered one of the sport’s most controversial and newsworthy figures. He was suspended from football for 15 months after a failed cocaine test in Italy in 1991. He had to watch the 1994 FIFA World Cup at home as a result of his positive ephedrine test in the USA. He lost a significant amount of weight in 2005 and overcame his cocaine addiction.

He has been on the agenda with his frankness and disagreements with the press and sports executives. Despite his lack of coaching experience, he was appointed as Argentina coach in November 2008 and resigned at the 2010 FIFA World Cup 15 months later.



