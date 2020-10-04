Is leaking the Windows XP code a danger?

It was released in October 2001, and was based on Windows 2000 but with major enhancements. And to get an idea of ​​how long it lasted, 11 years later, in 2012 it was not only still active, but the share of computers with Windows XP was 46.33% of the total market, only surpassed by the more modern Windows 7 ( of Vista, let’s not talk) that had 46.60%.

For many experts it is the best Windows there has ever been, for some it has been the OS with which they grew up, and for others the Windows they missed the most after the forced leap to new versions.

Filtered Windows XP code

Leaks are the order of the day. Day after day we also find news that augurs the future of a product, but sometimes this is not good. And it is that the source code of the Windows XP and Windows Server 2003 operating systems have been leaked publicly on the Internet last week, in different sites where files are shared, although it is not expected to pose a risk to companies that still use them. they use.

Leaking Windows XP code is a serious problem. According to BleepingComputer, 43 Gb of Windows systems, including MS DOS 3.30, Windows Embedded 7 or Windows NT, among many others, have been shared in a famous Internet forum. But the most important file is one that includes the source code for Windows XP and Server 2003.

A Windows without official and insecure protection

In theory, this ‘leak’ would not affect much in the middle of 2020 since most users with a PC have Windows 10 or, failing that, the already obsolete Windows 7. However, you would be surprised by the number of devices that today they use, specifically about 25.2 million approximately.

And it is that it is not only people who make use of this old operating system, it is also used in other computerized equipment such as ATMs or factories and even companies that continue to use this old OS for their systems and infrastructures. Therefore, we are talking about 25.2 million users and companies in potential danger of being hacked, since XP is so old that it no longer has official patches.



