Is Kylie Jenner pregnant for the second time?

The socialite would be expecting her second child with Travis Scott. Baby on the way? Everything seems to indicate that Kylie Jenner is pregnant for the second time and expecting another baby along with rapper Travis Scott, as revealed by Caitlyn Jenner, who blurted out the happy news that she will receive the arrival of another grandchild in her family from his youngest daughter.

Kylie Jenner would be expecting her second baby with Travis Scott as revealed by said media, who said that it was Caitlyn Jenner who unleashed the wave of rumors that ensure that the socialite is pregnant for the second time; On Thursday, while campaigning in the middle of the California governor recall election, the 71-year-old Olympian said her nineteenth grandson was on the way.

In a short video shared by The Toy Store, Caitlyn Jenner boasts that she currently has 18 grandchildren. “I keep telling the girls that they are not very excited about this, but we want to go for 30,” she said while smiling. He added: “I just found out the other day that I have another one in the oven,” he said, adding that with the baby on the way, he only had “10 grandchildren” to meet his goal.

The speculation that Kylie Jenner is pregnant arose not only because of what was published by Page Six, (which ensures that there are other sources that point to the businesswoman as the future mother of her second baby) but also because of her return with Travis Scott and the fact that she didn’t share a single new photo of herself from her 24th birthday party, the day she only posted photos that looked old.

Fans also assure that they assure that Kylie Jenner is pregnant and waiting for the arrival of her second baby because they believe that she is hiding it as she did the first time, with Stormi. So far neither Kylie nor Travis or any member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has confirmed the news. More details are expected to be revealed in the next few hours.