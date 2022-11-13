Is King Charles not authorized to strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their royal titles?

Speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would have to give up their titles has been a protracted dispute. Many rumors and opinions of royal experts gave way to various situations where the Sussex were at the mercy of the monarch to keep their titles safe. However, this is no longer the case. Against the background of all this fiasco with the seizure and struggle for titles, the new report of the legitimate royal expert completely knocked people out of the rut.

Unlike previous statements, some startling news has emerged that may bring great relief to the Sussex. We have learned that King Charles will not be able to deprive the Duke and Duchess of their royal tokens after the coronation. But then, who has the ultimate authority over the same thing?

Who has the right to deprive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their titles?

According to The News, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were awarded the title of Duke and Duchess for a reason that remains relevant to this day. Thanks to his male pedigree, Harry rose to the title of duke, and since then it has belonged to him. Moreover, the letters of the patent bear only his name, and no one else’s. Therefore, there is no chance of a family quarrel over the same thing.

In such circumstances, King Charles, even after the coronation, will not be able to take away the remnants of power from Prince Harry and Meghan. However, the only authority, first of all, is the UK Parliament, which has the power to change the situation at any moment. Although the issues of members of the royal family and ordinary citizens have always been left aside, the Legislative Assembly still has the right to vote in matters of inheritance of property.

Consequently, it is still doubtful whether the Sussex will be able to retain their titles or whether they will have to wash their hands of them. Meanwhile, the couple is preparing for the release of Duke’s memoir Spare, as well as their Netflix documentary, which is expected to be released next year.

What do you think about this? Do you think that Parliament will intervene for the better?